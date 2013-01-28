Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait long-haired brunette in white dress posing against small mountain river and green trees. Beautiful young woman on the forest stream shore.
Geothermal spa. Woman relaxing in hot spring pool against the background of a waterfall. hot springs concept
Beautigful girl sitting on the rock above the river
Side portrait of young woman sitting outdoors and using mobile phone. Soft focus
Woman enjoying view of waterfalls and lakes in Plitvice National Park, Croatia
hippie girl walking in the gorest, beautiful woman in nature, full-length
A young girl wearing goggles and yellow clothes walks around the park
Young beautiful woman standing in the water at the waterfall

See more

1402362368

See more

1402362368

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128902824

Item ID: 2128902824

Portrait long-haired brunette in white dress posing against small mountain river and green trees. Beautiful young woman on the forest stream shore.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6800 × 4538 pixels • 22.7 × 15.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

exebiche

exebiche