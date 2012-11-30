Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of little boy, motivated sportsman in white kimono training isolated over white background. Concept of martial art, healthy lifestyle, sport, action, combat sport, energy. Copy space for ad
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
8439 × 4333 pixels • 28.1 × 14.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 513 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 257 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG