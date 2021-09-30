Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087266759
Portrait of the king at the zoo.
1 Franklin Park Rd, Boston, MA 02121, USA
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultafricaafricananimalattitudebigcarnivorecatclose-upcouragecreaturedangerdangerousendangeredexpressivefacefelinefurfurryhairheadhunterimposingkinglargeleadershipleolionmajesticmalemammalmanenatureparkportraitpredatorprideroarsafariserengetistrongtanzaniawatchingwhiskerswildwildernesswildlifeyellowzoozoological
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist