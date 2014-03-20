Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of a hardworking young woman farmer standing in a greenhouse, holding a crate with flower pots
woman working at an oyster farm
Close-up of beekeeper hands removing frame with honeycomb from beehive to inspect bee colony in apiary. Apiculture. Urban beekeeping.
Cute little boy is playing on a wooden playground.
Professional carpenter using electric planer to make perfect planks
female worker holding basket of oysters
Silk screen printing and wooden frame using the screen printing squeegee to print T-shirts at the workshop
Serious male gardener planting sprouts, using shovel and digging soil. Copy space. Gardening job, botany, cultivation concept.

See more

1899419407

See more

1899419407

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130166454

Item ID: 2130166454

Portrait of a hardworking young woman farmer standing in a greenhouse, holding a crate with flower pots

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BearFotos

BearFotos