Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of a hardworking positive young woman with a teenage girl in the garden beds with a harvest of beets and ..green onions
three women harvesting potatoes in field
Family Harvesting Produce From Allotment Together
Senior grandparents and granddaughter gardening in the backyard garden.
Mother and daughter choosing house plants at garden centre shop
Young farmer girls sitting near box full of fresh raw vegetables. Basket with vegetable (tomatoes, carrots, corn, peppers) on the garden.
Brothers having fun splash each other with water in the village
Young people attending apprenticeship in greenhouse

See more

491875822

See more

491875822

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134002749

Item ID: 2134002749

Portrait of a hardworking positive young woman with a teenage girl in the garden beds with a harvest of beets and ..green onions

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BearFotos

BearFotos