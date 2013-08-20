Images

Image
Portrait of a happy waitress standing at restaurant entrance. Portrait of mature business womanattend new customers in her coffee shop. Happy woman owner showing open sign in her small business shop.
One holding open sign in front of her small business store. Young woman opening a beauty store and looking very happy - small business concepts
Small business survival after covid-19 pandemic. Portrait of smiling trendy 30 years old small business owner woman in apron showing open sign. Opening small business after covid-19 pandemic.
Beautiful girl is holding shopping bag with phrase "Black friday", pointing, looking at camera and smiling while standing in the mall
Shopkeeper working at promotion putting sale sign in shop window
Smiling brunette owner of salon standing with sign open. Smiling owner of hair salon standing with sign open and leaning on glass door. Young female business owner standing outside her salon shop
Attractive young asian Businesswomen coworkers present charts analyzing documents graphs.
Opening small business after covid-19 pandemic. Closeup on smiling middle aged small business owner woman in apron with crossed fingers showing open sign.

1931888861

2126586710

Item ID: 2126586710

Portrait of a happy waitress standing at restaurant entrance. Portrait of mature business womanattend new customers in her coffee shop. Happy woman owner showing open sign in her small business shop.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Contributor

PaeGAG

PaeGAG