Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of a happy waitress standing at restaurant entrance. Portrait of mature business womanattend new customers in her coffee shop. Happy woman owner showing open sign in her small business shop.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5816 × 4000 pixels • 19.4 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 688 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 344 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG