Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of happy smiling young woman wearing denim jacket with backpack on colorful red background
Stylish pretty young woman wearing a sunglasses and jeans clothes with backpack in the city over colorful background
Sexy model girls in studio pose
the best woman in the world on a red background
Sexy model girls in studio pose
Sexy model girls in studio pose
Beautiful brunette woman wearing a sunglasses and red skirt in city, profile view
Sexy model girls in studio pose

See more

667961920

See more

667961920

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126782064

Item ID: 2126782064

Portrait of happy smiling young woman wearing denim jacket with backpack on colorful red background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2400 × 1730 pixels • 8 × 5.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 721 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 361 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Rohappy