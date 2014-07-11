Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of happy smiling young woman in headphones listening to music with smartphone on red background
Portrait of woman in a red background, urban style, make up, fashion accessories. She is wearing a bomber jacket and black pants.
Sad teenager girl depressed sitting on stairs, loneliness scene minimal style.
Attractive woman in red fluttered dress. Fire, flame, passion concept. Red Moscow
girl with supermarket cart on parking
Lifestyle portrait of handsome man posing in red stairs of the city tonnel.
beautiful girl in a blue dress posing on the bridge
Beautiful slim stylish girl athlete, early morning workout does stretching muscles before jogging, free space text motivation fitness workout. Sportswear leggings top, sky background stairs buildings

See more

1513398965

See more

1513398965

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126928284

Item ID: 2126928284

Portrait of happy smiling young woman in headphones listening to music with smartphone on red background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3480 × 1155 pixels • 11.6 × 3.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 332 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 166 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Rohappy