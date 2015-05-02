Images

Portrait of happy smile vaccinated little asian kid boy children ages 5 to 11 years old posing show arm with medical plaster after Injection vaccine Covid-19 protection.coronavirus vaccination kid
Portrait of a little asian girl cutting a paper in activities on DIY class at School.Scissors cut paper.
Portrait of a play baby boy in her room. Close up baby is cute. people asian. Textile and bedding for kids. Nursery for young children.
Portrait of cute kid boy at home making homework. Little concentrated child writing with colorful pencil, indoors. Elementary school and education. Kid learning writing letters and numbers.
Child painting, cute little girl having fun to paint on stucco doll in vintage color tone
Asian children cute or kid girl student anorexia or sad with vacant and prop up or hand to cheek on food table for breakfast before going to school for study on vintage style
Little asian girl bored of having to be hospitalized because of illness.
Baby eats a pomegranate, ripe and juicy, very tasty and joyfully

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

