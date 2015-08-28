Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of happy smile vaccinated little asian kid boy children ages 5 to 11 years old posing show arm with medical plaster after Injection vaccine Covid-19 protection.coronavirus vaccination kid
Adorable toddler child boy sitting in room morning light
child in shirt, portrait close-up
Smiling Japanese baby girl (0 year old)
Adorable toddler girl staying near the window. Sunny day
Smiling Japanese baby girl (0 year old)
Beautiful boy, a baby with a syringe, is going to give you a shot
Cheerful 3 year old girl playing in the living room

See more

1770337448

See more

1770337448

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131252231

Item ID: 2131252231

Portrait of happy smile vaccinated little asian kid boy children ages 5 to 11 years old posing show arm with medical plaster after Injection vaccine Covid-19 protection.coronavirus vaccination kid

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Art_Photo

Art_Photo