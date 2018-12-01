Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of happy lady with smartphone in hands rejoices victory with smile on face on blue background, looks at phone screen and smiles.
Portrait of young girl in casual white sweater pointing thumbs herself isolated over blue background
Young woman over isolated blue background showing thumb down
Young woman over isolated background counting six with fingers
Young woman over isolated pink background counting ten with fingers
Beautiful caucasian woman wearing casual white tshirt showing and pointing up with fingers number six while smiling confident and happy.
Nice girl design studio emotions lifestyle
Portrait of happy girl flirting at camera and showing dancing gesture. Caucasian woman looking through fingers in victory sign isolated on white background. Positive emotion expression. Copy space

See more

1215794857

See more

1215794857

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124304835

Item ID: 2124304835

Portrait of happy lady with smartphone in hands rejoices victory with smile on face on blue background, looks at phone screen and smiles.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5617 × 3737 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

bodnar.photo

bodnar.photo