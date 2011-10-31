Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of Happy carefree Gorgeous Beautiful brunette woman wearing black stylish dress, raising cup of champagne saying toast, cheers smiling and looking at the Phone,Celebration concept
Beautiful young woman with bottle of perfume on blurred background
Happy New Year! Woman in black dresses drinking a champagne.
woman drinking water. isolated portrait .
Happy New Year! Woman in black dresses drinking a champagne.
Healthy lifestyle.Young woman drinking from a glass of fresh water. Healthcare. Drinks. Portrait of happy smiling female model holding transparent glass. Health,Beauty,Diet concept. Healthy eating.
lifestyle and people concept - young woman wearing pajamas holding water glass
Drink water from the glass. A young healthy girl drinks water from the glass. Healing the body. The concept of health and beauty. On a gray background.

See more

686843623

See more

686843623

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138219497

Item ID: 2138219497

Portrait of Happy carefree Gorgeous Beautiful brunette woman wearing black stylish dress, raising cup of champagne saying toast, cheers smiling and looking at the Phone,Celebration concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5089 × 3393 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

GK1982

GK1982