Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083870966
Portrait of happy businessman in black clothing standing in front of company building. Black bearded man is wearing winter clothing and enjoying using smartphone.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
40-49 yearsactivityadultafter workautumnbeardblackbuildingbusinessmancheerfulclothescoatcommunicationcopy spacedayenjoymentguyhairhappyholdinglooking at cameramalemanmessagingmobile phoneone personoutdoorpleasureportraitreading newsreal peoplesatisfactionsmartphonesmilingsuccessfulsurprisedusing phonewinter
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist