Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of a happy African-American man taking a selfie and smiling on a blue isolated background
man pulls his hand with a glass of water
Young handsome man wearing blue shirt over isolated blue background doing frame using hands palms and fingers, camera perspective
man holding a glass of water in hands...
man looks at a glass of water
Young african american man holding yoga mat with angry face, negative sign showing dislike with thumbs down, rejection concept
bearded man on blue background
The best phone for taking selfie. Happy man take selfie on mobile phone. Handsome athlete smiling to phone camera. Your sport achievement in your smart phone.

See more

1517763584

See more

1517763584

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131121390

Item ID: 2131121390

Portrait of a happy African-American man taking a selfie and smiling on a blue isolated background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4142 × 2896 pixels • 13.8 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 699 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 350 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tanya Goncharova

Tanya Goncharova