Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097607537
Portrait of handsome trendy grey-haired man web expert using laptop showing ad copy space isolated over gray pastel color background
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingadviceaged-oldbeardedbrowsingbusinessbusinessmanchoicechoosecomputerconnectiondigitalelderly-pensioneremployeefashionfingerfreelancefungestureglassesgrandfathergray-hairhandhappyjobjoylaptopmalemanmanagermaturemodern-technologynetbookobjectonline-internetpointproductprofessionpromopromoterremote-distanceretired-seniorshow-signsmilestylestylishvirtualwirelessworkworker
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist