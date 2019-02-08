Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of gratified rich woman with Afro hairstyle wearing green sweater pointing finger on earned dollar banknotes, enjoying success and big profit. Indoor studio shot isolated on orange background
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5273 × 3515 pixels • 17.6 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG