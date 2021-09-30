Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090341759
Portrait of a funny white 5-6-year-old child in swimming glasses with disheveled hair in the pool. Cheerful kid of five or six years old sits in an inflatable pool and looks at the camera
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundblueboycaucasianchildchildhoodchildrencirclecuteemotionenjoyfamilyfunfunnygardenglassesgoggleshappinesshappyhaving funhealthyinflatablejoykidkidslaughingleisureoutdoorsplayingpoolportraitprettyrelaxringsmilesmilingsummersummertimesunsunnysunshineswimmerswimmingswimming pooltoddlervacationwaterwet
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist