Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091367744
Portrait of frightened woman at dentist appointment in modern clinic. Caries prevention. Stomatology profession. Oral medicine concept. Teeth treatment
b
By brizmaker
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
afraidappointmentbrushingcarecariescavitychaircleanclinicconsultationdentaldentistdiseaseenamelequipmentexaminefemalefrightenedhealthcarehelphospitalhygieneimplantinspectionjawjoblookingmaskmedicinemouthopenpanickedpatientpeoplepracticepreventionprocedureprocessprofessionalrefusescaredspecialiststainlessstartledsteriletreatmentvisitwashingwhitewoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist