Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
portrait the flabbiness adipose hanging skin on the face, problem flabby and cellulite skin of the woman, concept health care.
Beautiful young girl with red and white acne on her face on a white background
Close-up on woman face after application of anesthetic cream before aesthetic laser polishing procedure or injections in the cosmetology medical clinic, beauty salon.
Caucasian brunette woman face skin after biorevitalization procedure. Multiple injection marks are visible on the skin. Grey background. Closeup
some mustache after withdrawal mustache on surface young asian man face skin do not take care for a long time
Closeup of woman's mouth
deep acne scars on Asian men's skin
Boy with pimples and acne on the face. Close up

See more

1392162236

See more

1392162236

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126854154

Item ID: 2126854154

portrait the flabbiness adipose hanging skin on the face, problem flabby and cellulite skin of the woman, concept health care.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3820 × 2184 pixels • 12.7 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 572 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 286 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Rungkh