Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of exhausted sleepy bored man wearing casual style white t shirt sitting on cough, keeps eyes closed, having nap, holding cell phone in hands, looks tired.
Sad Young Man with Cellphone sitting on the bed
man speaking on the phone
Young man in sad saint valentine concept
The bearded man sitting on the couch at home and playing the phone
Man addicted to his mobile phone in bed
The bearded man sitting on the couch at home and playing in phone
Caucasian man in forties sitting on bed in bedroom and using tablet.

See more

1349432726

See more

1349432726

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129596745

Item ID: 2129596745

Portrait of exhausted sleepy bored man wearing casual style white t shirt sitting on cough, keeps eyes closed, having nap, holding cell phone in hands, looks tired.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

StoryTime Studio

StoryTime Studio