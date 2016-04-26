Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of elderly woman using wheelchair drawing static nature on easel in home art studio for hobby and recreation. Senior woman relaxing doing pencil sketch of vase model on canvas.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5558 × 3705 pixels • 18.5 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG