Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
portrait of a dull skin and blemishes beside on the face, problem flabbiness adipose and double layered skin under the eyelids of the woman, concept health care.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4228 × 2504 pixels • 14.1 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 592 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 296 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG