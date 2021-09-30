Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091423580
Portrait of dissatisfied Caucasian girl wearing floral dress isolated over blue background smirks face, purses lips and looks with annoyance at camera, discontent hearing something unpleasant
Madrid, Spain
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisementaloneangryannoyedblondecaucasiacomplainconfuseddispleaseddissatisfieddistresseddressemotionalethniceuropeanexcitedexpressionfacefeelingfloralfrowninggirlgrumpyhispanichumanindividualinsultedirritatedlipslookingloosenegativenonsensepeopleportraitposingpursingpuzzledreactionsexysmirkingsulkingsullensummertattoo girltattooedunhappyupsetwomanworried
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist