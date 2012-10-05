Images

Image
Portrait of confident driver in protective face mask driving car with passengers. Concept of infection prevention and control of coronavirus pandemic
a caucasian little girl in a medical mask looks out the open window of a white car. She put her head in her hands. Hygiene mask protection coronavirus or covid-19. Allergy to plants. Air pollution.
Handsome young caucasian man talking on mobile phone while sitting on back seat in luxury car during motion. Lifestyle and success concept
Girl cleansing car interior, spraying disinfection liquid, sanitizer. Woman in protective gloves, medical mask disinfects the vehicle inside to protect against virus, bacteria. coronavirus prevention
girl in a protective flu mask and gloves, against coronavirus, looks in the mirror in a car.
Asian men wearing mask and holds alcohol gel sitting in a car before traveling new normal lifestyle concept
Man in protective suit, medical mask and rubber gloves for protect from bacteria and virus is planning to drive. Protective mask while quarantine, world pandemic, covid 19, coronavirus, infection.

Portrait of confident driver in protective face mask driving car with passengers. Concept of infection prevention and control of coronavirus pandemic

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

