Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090692834
Portrait of a businesswoman pointing to a business document during a discussion at a meeting where male businessman presents, business ideas working with a team of colleagues and marketing planners.
L
By LifephotoN
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accountingagreementapplicantapplicationbusinessbusinessmancandidatecareerceocommunicationcompanycontractcorporatecurriculumcvdeskdocumentemployeeemployeremploymentexecutivehiringhrinternshipinterviewinterviewerjobjob applicationjob interviewjoblesslaptopmanagerofficepeoplepersonalpositionprofessionalprofilequestionrecruitrecruitmentrequirementresourcesresumereviewsearchsupportvacancyworkworker
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist