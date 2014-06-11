Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of beautiful young woman and flowers wearing floral headband, sunglasses on spring blooming garden background
Love from first sight concept. Child posing with cardboard heart shaped eyeglasses. Girl on happy face spend leisure outdoors. Girl sits on grass at grassplot, green background.
Fashion beautiful hippie woman in a spring flowering garden
Stylish happy young woman in a bright striped sundress and a denim vest with red hair walks on the street. Portrait of a smiling girl
Happy girl holding two red apples like glasses
Portrait of a little girl with watermelon
Adorable little girl wearing hat picking fresh ripe organic tomatoes in a greenhouse on warm summer evening
two cute little girlfriends having fun in the yard. little girl show sight thumbs up and good luck. dressed in bright red dresses and trendy sunglasses

See more

1151174036

See more

1151174036

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126780429

Item ID: 2126780429

Portrait of beautiful young woman and flowers wearing floral headband, sunglasses on spring blooming garden background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3060 × 1314 pixels • 10.2 × 4.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Rohappy