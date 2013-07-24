Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of beautiful young woman and flowers wearing floral headband, sunglasses on spring blooming garden background
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
2940 × 1381 pixels • 9.8 × 4.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 470 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 235 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG