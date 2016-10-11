Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
portrait of a beautiful young woman with bright makeup, red hair isolate on white background
Young woman troubled with something
unhappy stressed angry young woman shooting in white background
Surprised Asian woman
A young asian girl, isolated on studio white background
Japanese woman worries about something
pretty young girl hoping, wishing, or dreaming of something, closeup portrait isolated on white
Japanese woman worries about something

See more

263151800

See more

263151800

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125425338

Item ID: 2125425338

portrait of a beautiful young woman with bright makeup, red hair isolate on white background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

P

PICHES KANTHAWONG