Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of beautiful young woman bright makeup posing fashion emotions cropped view unaltered
a young woman after a shower on her head a towel on a yellow background
beautiful man portrait
Skincare is essential. Handsome man yellow background. Caucasian guy with normal skin and facial stubble. Skin health. Skincare products. Skincare routine and grooming. Skincare for middle age men.
Man looking at camera, bright yellow background
Man on yellow background portrait
For a smooth skin. Portrait of cheerful shirtless young asian man with mask applied on his face smiling at camera isolated over yellow background. Beauty, skincare routine. Vertical shot
Portrait of a young red-haired man

See more

661838902

See more

661838902

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124334064

Item ID: 2124334064

Portrait of beautiful young woman bright makeup posing fashion emotions cropped view unaltered

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Stocksy Studio

Stocksy Studio