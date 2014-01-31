Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of a beautiful young Indian woman in traditional clothing and Indian accessories
Beautiful girl with long hair in red dress at a half-turn
portrait of a beautiful woman with red hair in braided hairstyle and flowers in her hair. wearing leather orange bracelet grunge painted background
Young beautiful woman with blond hair in braids romantic hairstyle enjoying cup of coffee against blue painted grunge wall
Portrait of a female model in ethnic indian costume with jewellery and traditional makeup.
Beautiful young woman posing with a crown on her head
fashionable bride on a violet background
charming happy girl with red Apple

See more

1272595381

See more

1272595381

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124096158

Item ID: 2124096158

Portrait of a beautiful young Indian woman in traditional clothing and Indian accessories

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Non judgment

Non judgment