Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of a beautiful young Chinese girl. She is dressed in casual and youthful clothes. She is wearing sunglasses. Vertical photo with space for copy.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4160 × 6112 pixels • 13.9 × 20.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
681 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
341 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG