Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait beautiful young asian woman with smart mobile phone or cellphone on yellow isolated background
Portrait beautiful young asian woman with smart mobile phone or cellphone on yellow isolated background
Portrait beautiful young asian woman with smart mobile phone or cellphone on yellow isolated background
Portrait beautiful young asian woman with smart mobile phone or cellphone on yellow isolated background
Portrait beautiful young asian woman with smart mobile phone or cellphone on yellow isolated background
Happy teen girl standing, smiling with mobile phone over trendy orange studio background. Beautiful female half-length portrait. Human emotions, facial expression concept.
Profile photo of beautiful lady hold telephone hands walk down street hairdo flying addicted user wear casual jeans denim outfit isolated yellow color background
Portrait beautiful young asian woman with smart mobile phone or cellphone on yellow isolated background

See more

1844533501

See more

1844533501

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134143029

Item ID: 2134143029

Portrait beautiful young asian woman with smart mobile phone or cellphone on yellow isolated background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3936 × 2624 pixels • 13.1 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lifestyle Travel Photo

Lifestyle Travel Photo