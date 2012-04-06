Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait beautiful young asian woman relax smile enjoy leisure around outdoor swimming pool with city view
Beautiful young brunette girl smiling on the balcony.
Beautiful happy young woman with blue eyes smiling outdoors. Girl wearing flower dress in urban background.
Young beautiful woman smiling happy and confident. Standing with smile on face leaning on the wall at the town street
Beautiful asian woman smile and happy to travel in singapore city
Beautiful young woman wearing fashionable clothes walking down the street
Pretty woman posing in cafe, withe dress, body tattoo, skin tan, outdoor portrait
Beautiful young asian women happy smile relax around outdoor swimming pool in hotel resort neary sea beach for travel in holiday vacation

See more

1587574963

See more

1587574963

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128424534

Item ID: 2128424534

Portrait beautiful young asian woman relax smile enjoy leisure around outdoor swimming pool with city view

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3936 × 2624 pixels • 13.1 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lifestyle Travel Photo

Lifestyle Travel Photo