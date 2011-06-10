Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait beautiful young asian woman relax smile leisure around outdoor swimming pool in hotel resort
Portrait beautiful young asian woman relax smile leisure around outdoor swimming pool in hotel resort
Portrait beautiful young asian woman relax smile leisure around outdoor swimming pool in hotel resort
Portrait beautiful young asian woman relax smile leisure around outdoor swimming pool in hotel resort
Portrait beautiful young asian woman relax smile leisure around outdoor swimming pool in hotel resort
Back view of young woman in swimsuit standing near swimming pool
Attractive young woman in bikini sitting on edge of pool
Sexy young bikini model girl at pool party.Happy,young sexy blonde woman sit at swimming pool.Exotic tropical summer resort.Summer vacation background.Sexy young woman in swimwear posing at blue pool

See more

126613280

See more

126613280

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128424450

Item ID: 2128424450

Portrait beautiful young asian woman relax smile leisure around outdoor swimming pool in hotel resort

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2624 × 3936 pixels • 8.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lifestyle Travel Photo

Lifestyle Travel Photo