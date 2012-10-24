Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait beautiful young asian woman happy smile around sea ocean beach and blue sky for leisure travel vacation
Portrait beautiful young asian woman happy smile around sea ocean beach and blue sky for leisure travel vacation
Portrait beautiful young asian woman happy smile around sea ocean beach and blue sky for leisure travel vacation
Girl in white riding on a yacht
Pretty girl in a swimsuit with surfboard on the beach.
summer vacation and travel concept - back view of young woman in pink swimsuit at the beach
Young woman enjoying sunset by the sea
Young woman enjoying sunset by the sea

See more

1498864478

See more

1498864478

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129027543

Item ID: 2129027543

Portrait beautiful young asian woman happy smile around sea ocean beach and blue sky for leisure travel vacation

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lifestyle Travel Photo

Lifestyle Travel Photo