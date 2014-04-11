Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait beautiful young asian woman happy smile around sea ocean beach and blue sky for leisure travel vacation
Portrait beautiful young asian woman happy smile around sea ocean beach and blue sky for leisure travel vacation
Portrait beautiful young asian woman happy smile around sea ocean beach and blue sky for leisure travel vacation
Happy fit woman in bikini jumping on the beach on a sunny day
Japanese woman wearing bikini is relaxing on the beach
Summer vacation woman on the beach enjoying summer holidays
Carefree woman in bikini standing on the beach with arms outstretch
Summer beach vacation concept, Asia woman with hat relaxing and arm up on sea beach at Koh Mak, Trad, Thailand

See more

1051174679

See more

1051174679

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128426799

Item ID: 2128426799

Portrait beautiful young asian woman happy smile around sea ocean beach and blue sky for leisure travel vacation

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lifestyle Travel Photo

Lifestyle Travel Photo