Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait beautiful young asian business woman work from home with laptop mobile phone with cardboard box ready for shipping online shopping
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
2624 × 3936 pixels • 8.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG