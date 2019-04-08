Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of beautiful woman enjoying smell of fresh bouquet lilac flowers on blue background, blank copy space for advertising text
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7000 × 2361 pixels • 23.3 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 337 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 169 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG