Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of a beautiful smiling young woman sitting on a leather sofa in her cozy living room. Happy life, happy people concept.
Smiling teenage woman looking at social networks and studying in a tablet at home. Stay at home and spend time for you.
Horizontal shot of attractive brunette young woman writes plan for project, sits crossed legs on sofa, tries to concentrate on work, drinks takeaway coffee, wears casual red sweater and jeans.
Beautiful young woman with pet turtle at home
Woman reading book on sofa at home
Little girl sitting on a couch and upset with something
young woman communicates with each other through a cellphone sitting on a sofa
Beautiful plus size girl sitting on sofa reading a book. Toned picture

See more

507055078

See more

507055078

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138271533

Item ID: 2138271533

Portrait of a beautiful smiling young woman sitting on a leather sofa in her cozy living room. Happy life, happy people concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3667 × 5500 pixels • 12.2 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich