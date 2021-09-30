Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094673117
Portrait of beautiful smiling caucasian woman with brown hair wearing white shirt and red Santa Claus hat and looking away. Blue background. Web banner. Christmas holidays theme.
Moscow, Russia
B
By Bayhu19
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultattractivebannerblue backgroundbrown haircaucasiancelebrationcheerfulchristmascloseupcutedecemberdental medicinedentistryexpressionfacefacial expressionfemalefungirlhappyhatheadshotholidayjoyfullooking awaymakeupmodelnew yearofficeone personpersonportraitpositiveprettyredsantaseasonshirtside viewsmilesuccesstooth whiteningwhitewhite teethwinterwomanworkxmasyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist