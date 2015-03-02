Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of beautiful preteen girl petting golden retriever dog and looking at him outdoors. Kid with doggy pet in the field in summer time
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3500 × 2145 pixels • 11.7 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 613 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 307 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG