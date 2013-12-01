Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of beautiful lovely young woman in spring blooming garden on white flowers background
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
2030 × 2022 pixels • 6.8 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 996 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 498 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG