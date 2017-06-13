Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of beautiful happy smiling young woman with shopping bags on colorful background
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
2600 × 1839 pixels • 8.7 × 6.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 707 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 354 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG