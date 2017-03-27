Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Portrait of a beautiful dog sleeping in his bed. Pomeranian spitz resting on bed. Small dog of Pomeranian Spitz funny lies in the bed closeup. Pet care and animal concept
Formats
4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG