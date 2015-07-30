Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of beautiful cute young woman and petals of flowers white tree wearing floral headband in spring blooming garden
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3065 × 1313 pixels • 10.2 × 4.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 428 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 214 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG