Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of a beautiful authentic satisfied business woman looking at camera with team at behind. Concept for leadership and successful startup millennial
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4449 × 2503 pixels • 14.8 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG