Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of a beautiful authentic satisfied business woman looking at camera with team at behind. Concept for leadership and successful startup millennial
Smiling young ladies talking in open space office. Cheerful office managers standing and laughing. Communication concept
A group of business people at a meeting on the background of office. Focus on a beautiful brunette
Smiling businesswomen shaking hands and looking at camera. Confident cheerful business partners greeting each other. Business concept
Businesswomen shaking hands. Close up of female colleagues shaking hand in front of their building.
Smiling businesswomen shaking hands and looking at camera. Confident cheerful business partners greeting each other. Business concept
Salesperson selling cars at car dealership
Group of concentrated women studying new project. Front view of professional business team with instructions. Business concept

See more

1613190838

See more

1613190838

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132712529

Item ID: 2132712529

Portrait of a beautiful authentic satisfied business woman looking at camera with team at behind. Concept for leadership and successful startup millennial

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4449 × 2503 pixels • 14.8 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Natee K Jindakum

Natee K Jindakum