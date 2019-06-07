Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of beautiful Asian young woman teenage smiling hugging books, female person holding book multicolor, studio shot isolated on pink background with copy space, education concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7360 × 4785 pixels • 24.5 × 16 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 650 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 325 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG