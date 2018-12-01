Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of beautiful Asian young woman sad tired strain face holding hold head by hands, female person closed eyes problem she headache, studio shot isolated on pink background
Teenager girl over isolated purple background listening music
Asian young woman showing okay gesture on isolate white background
Teenager girl over pink wall keeping a conversation with the mobile phone
Young brunette woman with blue eyes wearing casual sweater over yellow background with hand on head for pain in head because stress. Suffering migraine.
Young beautiful latin girl wearing business clothes smiling pulling ears with fingers, funny gesture. audition problem
Young woman over isolated blue background listening music
Happy kid with his headset listening to music on pink background in studio photo

See more

1006660309

See more

1006660309

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124660902

Item ID: 2124660902

Portrait of beautiful Asian young woman sad tired strain face holding hold head by hands, female person closed eyes problem she headache, studio shot isolated on pink background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sorapop Udomsri

Sorapop Udomsri