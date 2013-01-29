Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of beautiful air stewardess with red lips in blue uniform smiling at camera, posing outdoors with commercial airplane near the terminal in an airport in the background. Aircrew concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5712 × 1714 pixels • 19 × 5.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 300 pixels • 3.3 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 150 pixels • 1.7 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG