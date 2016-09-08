Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of a bearded and bald man wearing eyeglasses against a red dark background. Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.
Handsome businessman posing in gray suit
close up portrait of man showing fuck. cool brutal man with bad gesture
Mature biker in red bandana fold his hands, smiling,
Confident stylish man in black eyeglasses fixing hair isolated over black background. Brutal sexy man
Senior Man with a cigarette
handsome elegant sexy man in blue suit on black background. businessman
mature man dressed in black

See more

347160146

See more

347160146

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136207059

Item ID: 2136207059

Portrait of a bearded and bald man wearing eyeglasses against a red dark background. Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3627 × 5433 pixels • 12.1 × 18.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ThalesAntonio

ThalesAntonio